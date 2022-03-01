TX-GOP-House-26-Cnty

The debate had been underway for less than 10 minutes before the top Republican candidates in a MAGA-friendly Houston congressional district reached a consensus: Each believed the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. “We’ve seen across the board, the Democrats have always cheated,” said Jonathan Hullihan, a former judge...
WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott won his party's nomination on Tuesday to seek a third term in office, setting up a November contest with Democratic former Congressman Beto O'Rourke, U.S. media reported. Abbott, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, easily turned back several...
Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke continues to aggressively take Gov. Greg Abbott to task for his handling of last year’s winter storm that knocked out power for millions and killed at least 246 Texans. O’Rourke kicked off the first day of early voting for the primary election Monday with a new ad attacking the Republican leader, saying Texans are paying higher utility bills as a result of the power grid failure.
In most statewide races, Texas Democrats split their votes in crowded fields and most races will go into runoffs. But O'Rourke will be the Democratic gubernatorial candidate with 91 percent of the vote. On Tuesday, Beto O’Rourke swept the vote as the Democratic gubernatorial primary winner, while other statewide Democratic...
SANDERSON, Texas — In a remote corner of West Texas along the Rio Grande, where cactuses far outnumber residents and the closest grocer is an hour’s drive, a quiet political upheaval has been taking place. First, the Democratic county judge said she would seek another term — as...
LANCASTER, PA., Feb 2 (Reuters) - Republicans in Pennsylvania chose on Saturday not to endorse a primary candidate in one of the most closely-watched U.S. Senate races in the country, amid concerns they could back a candidate in a crowded field who might put them at odds with Donald Trump.
Former aides to Sen. Joe Manchin lobbied his office and others in Congress on behalf of several corporate giants in the runup to his announcement that he wouldn't support President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion climate and social spending bill. The former Manchin aides lobbied on behalf of companies like Unilever,...
Utah Sen. Mitt Romney called the heckling of President Joe Biden by two Republican congresswomen during his State of the Union speech “repulsive and repugnant.”. Biden was in the middle of calling on Congress to pass legislation to help Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans suffering from exposure to toxic burn pits there that were used to incinerate waste, including medical and hazardous materials and jet fuel.
MEXICO CITY — Sen. Ted Cruz has accused Mexico of “undermining the rule of law,” and Mexico’s government has shot back, saying at least candidates in Mexico concede defeat when they lose elections. The exchange came after the Texas Republican claimed earlier this week there was...
Donald Trump's team has heard from allies who are trying to encourage the former president to withdraw his support for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, according to people familiar with the matter. Abbott faces numerous Republican rivals in the primary, including former Texas Republican Party Chair Allen West and businessperson and...
Texas Republican Congressman Van Taylor has withdrawn from his reelection race the day after forcing a runoff election in his primary battle after confirming reports that he had an extramarital affair. "About a year ago, I made a horrible mistake that has caused deep hurt and pain among those I...
NBC News projects Democrat Beto O’Rourke won his party’s primary in the Texas governor race and will face off against incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott. O’Rourke spoke to reporters at his victory party in Fort Worth.March 2, 2022.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday requiring "project labor agreements" in federal construction projects over $35 million, a potential boost to workers and unions that negotiate these deals, and a shift the administration says will speed up building times. The...
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to react to President Biden’s state of the union speech, the Russia-Ukraine War, and meeting Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill. Senator McConnell said he asked Judge Jackson her position on court-packing,...
(Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces a run-off in the Republican Party primary and it is too early to call who the second candidate will be, CNN projected on Tuesday. Paxton, who launched a failed legal effort to overturn the 2020 presidential results, had won the endorsement of...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leaders in Congress are torn over what to do with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after the congresswoman spoke at a weekend event organized by a white nationalist who marveled over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as the crowd erupted in chants of “Putin!”. House...
The White House is eager for the China legislation to reach Biden’s desk before his State of the Union, but lawmakers must first reconcile a bipartisan Senate package with a House bill full of Democratic priorities.
