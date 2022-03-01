DC Reveals the Shocking Identity of a New Batman Universe Villain

As The CW's crop of DC Comics television shows have continued to grow and evolve, a roster of live-action characters — both comic-accurate and original — have become beloved by audiences. The upcoming Earth-Prime comic series is aiming to play into that in a fun way, with an anthology that will tell stories surrounding each of the network's currently-airing DCTV shows, before culminating in a crossover. It was previously confirmed that the series would open with installments around Batwoman and Superman & Lois — and now, we have the first look at the next issues. AIPT recently debuted the first look at the Legends of Tomorrow and Stargirl issues of Earth-Prime, which are poised to be released in May of this year. Perhaps most notably, the Legends issue will feature a return of the "retired" characters from the series, with the cover hinting at Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Heatwave, The Atom, and Captain Cold — seemingly, with former Firestorm Jax Jackson operating as the antihero.

