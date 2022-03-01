ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Reveals the Shocking Identity of a New Batman Universe Villain

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC has finally revealed the identity of a pivotal new villain that has shown up in the Batman Universe – and it is a game-changing reveal, to say the least! The villain in question is named Respawn, who was one of the more mysterious fighters to face Damian Wayne in the...

comicbook.com

ScreenCrush

Hawkman and Dr. Fate Debut in New DC Films Trailer

There are four different movies based on DC Comics heroes coming to theaters this year. A new trailer from Warner Bros. spotlights all of them — and features the first glimpses at several longtime DC heroes joining the DCEU this year, most notably Hawkman and Doctor Fate. Both will...
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Batman Cast List Might Spoil Major DC Villain Appearance

We're going to issue a potential spoiler warning right here for The Batman, folks! The time right before the release of a major movie is the most bizarre. After years of hoping to maintain every level of secrecy a lot of the potential surprises it seems like at the last minute something comes out in the most innocuous way. Something like that has now happened with Warner Bros.' The Batman and though it has previously been the subject of speculation by some DC fans, this new round of news will only make the potential reveal seem inevitable. Once again, potential spoilers below!
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Reveals First Look at Stargirl and Legends of Tomorrow Earth-Prime Comics

As The CW's crop of DC Comics television shows have continued to grow and evolve, a roster of live-action characters — both comic-accurate and original — have become beloved by audiences. The upcoming Earth-Prime comic series is aiming to play into that in a fun way, with an anthology that will tell stories surrounding each of the network's currently-airing DCTV shows, before culminating in a crossover. It was previously confirmed that the series would open with installments around Batwoman and Superman & Lois — and now, we have the first look at the next issues. AIPT recently debuted the first look at the Legends of Tomorrow and Stargirl issues of Earth-Prime, which are poised to be released in May of this year. Perhaps most notably, the Legends issue will feature a return of the "retired" characters from the series, with the cover hinting at Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Heatwave, The Atom, and Captain Cold — seemingly, with former Firestorm Jax Jackson operating as the antihero.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC Will Infect a Surprising Villain With Joker Toxin

Batman and Deathstroke will find themselves embroiled in a crossover event that features someone being infected with Joker toxin. "Shadow War" is the name of the storyline helmed by writer Joshua Williamson and crosses over with his works on Batman, Robin, and Deathstroke Inc. The three-month event promises to rock the DC Universe when Talia al Ghul puts a hit out on Slade Wilson for the murder of her father, Ra's al Ghul. Batman and Robin will reunite to work together to track Deathstroke down, but they soon learn there's more to the case behind the death of "The Demon's Head."
COMICS
ComicBook

The Batman: Matt Reeves Reveals Surprising Connection to Iconic DC Writer

We're just a few weeks out from The Batman opening in theaters with the Matt Reeves' helmed film set to give viewers a unique take on the Dark Knight. But while The Batman will be a bit unlike anything before it with the film's serial killer story, the filmmaker did plenty of research in comics to develop his story's tone and, as it turns out, it was during that research that Reeves discovered that he had his own personal connection to some of the stories that helped inspire the film. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves revealed that iconic comics writer Jeph Loeb was his screenwriting teacher at USC and that it was Loeb who told him he should be a writer.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

The Dark Tower Movie Was More Disappointing Than Avatar: The Last Airbender's Movie, And Nobody Will Convince Me Otherwise

Being a mega fan of a property sucks. Yes, there’s the whole toxic fandom aspect of loving a franchise, as that’s a thing. But no, the aspect of fandom that I’m about to talk about might seem like a blessing at first, when in actuality, it’s a curse. And the aspect I’m talking about is the inevitable movie adaptation. Yes, you know where I’m heading with this. At best, you end up getting modern classics like the Harry Potter movies, but at worst, you end up getting dreck like Avatar: The Last Airbender, or the Stephen King-adapted, The Dark Tower Movie.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong replaced by Godzilla star in new movie

Marvel star Benedict Wong has been replaced by Godzilla's Ken Watanabe in new sci-fi movie True Love. The new film, which is helmed and written by Watanabe's Godzilla director Gareth Edwards, has already packed an impressive cast including Gemma Chan, John David Washington, Allison Janney, Marc Menchaca and Sturgill Simpson.
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Shakes it Up With Nejire

My Hero Academia might be the story of Class 1-A, but that hasn't stopped Kohei Horikoshi from introducing plenty of heroes that operate outside of the class that made the likes of Deku, Bakugo, and their fellow heroes famous. With the Big Three being a prime example of some of the biggest heroes that are upper classmen within UA Academy, one cosplayer has once again revisited Nejire, the female hero that has the ability to produce shockwaves thanks to her unique Quirk.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Marvel theory suggests Doctor Strange told a dangerous lie in Avengers: Infinity War

An Avengers theory about Doctor Strange is doing the rounds.The theory looks back at the moment in Avengers: Infinity War when the Sorcerer Supreme, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, handed the Time Stone over to Thanos (Josh Brolin) in order to save Iron Man’s life.This was a crucial moment behind Thanos’s success in acquiring all six of the Infinity Stones, which enabled him to snap away half of all human existence.Ahead of this, Doctor Strange used the Time Stone to view a grand total of 14,000,605 possible outcomes of Thanos’ plan; he claimed that just one of those outcomes led...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Naomi: New Synopsis Teases Villain's Shocking Origins

The CW has released a synopsis for "I Am Not a Used Car Salesman", the seventh episode of Naomi's debut season. If the episode title is any indication, the episode is poised to unveil more details surrounding Zumbado (Cranston Johnson), the mysterious character whose alien origins have been intersecting with that of Naomi McDuffie (Kaci Walfall). While most of the characters know Zumbado as Port Oswego's used car salesman, it sounds like we will hear more details around his past on his and Naomi's home world of Earth-29. You can check out the synopsis below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Chip Zdarsky & Jorge Jimenez Are The New Batman Creative Team For DC (Exclusive)

Award-winning writer Chip Zdarsky is about to bring DC Comics' Batman into a new era. ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal that Zdarsky (Daredevil, Spider-Man: Life Story) will be taking over as the writer of the main Batman title beginning in July, with art from one of the title's most recent artists, Jorge Jiménez (Justice League, Super Sons). The duo's collaboration on the title will begin with "Failsafe", a six-issue story arc that kicks off with July 5th's oversized Batman #125. This will mark Zdarsky's latest contribution to the Batman mythos, following the Black Label maxiseries Batman: The Knight, and stories in Batman: Urban Legends, Batman: Black and White, and Detective Comics #1027.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Batman: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz Adding Justice League To New DC Movie Universe

The Batman is launching a fresh new continuity which will adapt DC Comics to the big screen, starting with a film starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader which is largely based on The Long Halloween and Year One comic stories. It has no ties to other DC movie or TV titles. While The Batman's cinematic universe has not yet earned a fancy name like the "DCEU" where Ben Affleck has been playing Batman, it will almost certainly spawn sequels and Gotham-centric spinoffs are already on the way. One big question remains as The Batman universe is born; will a new set of Justice League heroes come with it?
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Comics Fans Are Debating If Deathstroke Is A Batman Villain

A debate is raging online between DC Comics fans regarding Batman and Deathstroke. The online discourse boils down to whether Slade Wilson can truly be counted as one of the Dark Knight's villains. The two DC characters have crossed paths numerous times across different media, including comics, video games, and animated TV shows and movies. Deathstroke is primarily thought of as a Green Arrow nemesis, but his reputation as the deadliest assassin in the DC Universe means he's the perfect foil for Batman. This debate comes a week before the premiere of Matt Reeves' The Batman starring Robert Pattinson.
COMICS
epicstream.com

The Batman Director Teases Arkham Asylum Spinoff Series in the Works

It looks like The Batman is getting yet again another spinoff series. We're now at the week of The Batman's release in theaters worldwide with many critics and audiences who watched the advanced screenings buzzing about the film and some even proclaimed it as probably the best Batman movie yet. But months prior to the release, there were already plans to expand the franchise whether it's potential sequels or the two HBO Max spinoff shows centering on the Gotham Police Department and Colin Farrell's Penguin, respectively. Now, it looks like a third spinoff series might be in the works.
MOVIES

