ActivePure Medical Announces Distribution Agreement with Southern Strategic Sourcing Partners (S3P)

 2 days ago

Multi-Year Contract Offers Savings on Continuous Disinfection Products to S3P Members. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / ActivePure Medical, the exclusive healthcare provider of ActivePure Technology, announced its automated, whole-room disinfection products are now available to Southern Strategic Sourcing Partners (S3P) through its distribution agreement with American Medical...

Benzinga

Digipath Teams Up With CASPR Technologies To Determine Efficacy For New Anti-Microbial Product For Cannabis Industry

CASPR (Continuous Air & Surface Pathogen Reduction) is intent on entering the cannabis industry with its market leading technology, proven in other verticals including healthcare, transportation, restaurants, education, churches and more. Why It Matters?. Under the terms of the agreement, Digipath will test and validate the efficacy of CASPR’s technology...
Benzinga

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Completes Enrollment For CBD Transdermal Trial For 22q Deletion Syndrome

Manufacturer of transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE), completed enrollment for the 14-week Phase 2 INSPIRE trial of Zygel (Transdermal CBD Gel) in the treatment of behavioral symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome in children and adolescents. The company expects top-line data from this trial mid-year 2022.
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
KTRE

Moderna testing new COVID-19 booster targeting omicron

(CNN) - Moderna is testing a new kind of COVID-19 booster. It is a bivalent booster that combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine. The company says there could be data for the booster sometime in March. Pfizer has also been working on an omicron-specific vaccine...
beckershospitalreview.com

LeanTaaS Announced as 2022 Premier Corporate Partner by American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE)

LeanTaaS joins the industry’s leading companies to provide ACHE members with information, tools, and resources to help address the needs of patients, communities, and workforces. SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Mar. 3, 2022 — LeanTaaS, Inc., a Silicon Valley software innovator that increases patient access and transforms operational performance for...
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
Benzinga

Clever Leaves' Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabis Extracts Reach Germany Via Ethypharm Partnership

Pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids extracts produced by Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) will soon be available for distribution by its partner in Germany, Ethypharm GmbH, a European specialty pharmaceutical company. Following a March 2021 supply agreement signed by the two companies providing Ethypharm access to Clever Leaves Holdings EU GMP certified cannabis...
NBC News

How to fight the next new Covid variant after omicron? Plan for it now

There’s an old adage in public health about a village by a river. Every few days, the story goes, villagers hear cries for help coming from the river and pull out people who are drowning. This cycle repeats itself, over and over. The village builds floats; it trains search and rescue teams. But as time passes, people continue to drown, and it feels like an impossible battle to win. Some people in the village start to say, “We should just let them drown.” Arguments ensue, until one day they realize the drowning people are all coming from rapids upstream. When villagers put up a sign warning boaters about the rapids, boats stop capsizing — and drowning passengers stop drifting down into the village.
Nature.com

Federated learning for multi-center imaging diagnostics: a simulation study in cardiovascular disease

Deep learning models can enable accurate and efficient disease diagnosis, but have thus far been hampered by the data scarcity present in the medical world. Automated diagnosis studies have been constrained by underpowered single-center datasets, and although some results have shown promise, their generalizability to other institutions remains questionable as the data heterogeneity between institutions is not taken into account. By allowing models to be trained in a distributed manner that preserves patients' privacy, federated learning promises to alleviate these issues, by enabling diligent multi-center studies. We present the first simulated federated learning study on the modality of cardiovascular magnetic resonance and use four centers derived from subsets of the M&M and ACDC datasets, focusing on the diagnosis of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. We adapt a 3D-CNN network pretrained on action recognition and explore two different ways of incorporating shape prior information to the model, and four different data augmentation set-ups, systematically analyzing their impact on the different collaborative learning choices. We show that despite the small size of data (180 subjects derived from four centers), the privacy preserving federated learning achieves promising results that are competitive with traditional centralized learning. We further find that federatively trained models exhibit increased robustness and are more sensitive to domain shift effects.
Las Cruces Sun-News

Tresco will end home-based services for residents with disabilities in New Mexico

LAS CRUCES – Sounding an alarm that New Mexico's pipeline for services to residents with developmental disabilities is underfunded and clogged, Tresco CEO Chris Boston announced Wednesday that the provider is ending its contract with the state Department of Health after more than five decades. In a news conference conducted via video, Boston said,...
Nature.com

Synergistic checkpoint-blockade and radiotherapy–radiodynamic therapy via an immunomodulatory nanoscale metal–organic framework

Checkpoint blockade elicits durable responses in immunogenic cancers, but it is largely ineffective in immunologically ‘cold’ tumours. Here we report the design, synthesis and performance of a bismuth-based nanoscale metal–organic framework that modulates the immunological and mechanical properties of the tumour microenvironment for enhanced radiotherapy–radiodynamic therapy. In mice with non-immunogenic prostate and pancreatic tumours irradiated with low X-ray doses, the intratumoural injection of the radiosensitizer mediated potent outcomes via the repolarization of immunosuppressive M2 macrophages into immunostimulatory M1 macrophages, the reduction of the concentration of intratumoural transforming growth factor beta (TGF-β) and of collagen density, and the inactivation of cancer-associated fibroblasts. When intravenously injected in combination with checkpoint-blockade therapy, the radiosensitizer mediated the reversal of immunosuppression in primary and distant tumours via the systemic reduction of TGF-β levels, which led to the downregulation of collagen expression, the stimulation of T-cell infiltration in the tumours and a robust abscopal effect. Nanoscale radiosensitizers that stimulate anti-tumour immunity and T-cell infiltration may enhance the therapeutic outcomes of checkpoint blockade in other tumour types.
CBS News

CDC to update guidelines for immunocompromised Americans

The CDC is expected to update guidelines for Americans with weakened immune systems on Monday. Officials are recommending a shorter wait time to receive a fourth booster dose for those who have received Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. They are also advising people who have gotten the Johnson and Johnson vaccines to seek two booster doses rather than one. Dr. Mark Kline, the chief physician of Children's Hospital New Orleans, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss this and other developments in the COVID-19 crisis.
Seeking Alpha

Zai Lab's repotrectinib for lung cancer subtype gets breakthrough therapy tag in China

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) said the Center for Drug Evaluation of China's National Medical Products Administration granted breakthrough therapy designation to repotrectinib for treating patients with ROS1-positive metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have not been treated with a ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). The designation was backed by initial data...
