10 Nordstrom Fashion Deals That Just Got Marked Down — Under $65

By Bernadette Deron
 2 days ago
Nordstrom

Nordstrom drops new items that go on sale daily, and we don’t want you to miss out on the action! In the dress department alone, there are nearly 3,000 styles to choose from — so needless to say, getting through the entire stock is a commitment.

That’s why we wanted to focus on the newest markdowns that will carry over into the imminent spring season, and we scored big time! Check out our top ten picks that are ready for you to shop below!

This Caryall Leather Tote

This purse is made from 100% genuine leather and fits everything that you need if you’re stepping out for a busy day.

These Comfy Suede Mules

Not only do these shoes go with so many different outfits, they will give your silhouette a nice amount of height without feeling uncomfortable!

This Plaid Mini Dress

You can wear this dress by itself or layered over different tops to make it work year-round!

This Adorable Faux-Leather Mini

Miniskirts are another trend that we’re watching for the spring, and this one is an ideal choice if you want to get into the aesthetic.

Get the Free People Maisie Button Front Faux Leather Miniskirt (originally $78) on sale for $47 at Nordstrom!

This Flattering Spring Blouse

Every single detail that went into the design of this blouse was done deliberately to give you a gorgeous silhouette. It’s undoubtedly getting added to our spring fashion lineup!

Get the WAYF Heartbreaker Smock Waist Blouse (originally $64) on sale for prices starting at $38 at Nordstrom!

This Everyday Henley-Style Dress

Casual dresses like this one are our go-to for weekend hangs with friends!

Get the Madewell Henley Long Sleeve Midi Dress (originally $98) on sale for $60 at Nordstrom!

This Stylish Cropped Hoodie

This sweatshirt will make you feel like you’re wearing less of a hoodie and more of a statement-making top!

These High-Waisted Jeans

The distressed details and beautiful fading on these jeans give them an authentic vintage feel which looks great combined with the trendy modern cut.

Get the BLANKNYC Baxter Super High Waist Ripped Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans (originally $98) on sale for $78 at Nordstrom!

This Off-the-Shoulder Sweater

This is the ultimate sweater to score for the start of spring when it’s still too cold to wear a lighter blouse.

Get the Treasure & Bond Ribbed One-Shoulder Pullover (originally $69) on sale for $41 at Nordstrom!

This Plaid Oversized Blazer

4th & Reckless Jorden Houndstooth Blazer Nordstrom

Blazers like this one are going to be a major trend in the spring, and we can’t wait to wear it in so many ways!

Get the 4th & Reckless Jorden Houndstooth Blazer (originally $88) on sale for $59 at Nordstrom!

Looking for more? Check out all of the latest markdowns at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

