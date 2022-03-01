ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

BlackStar Adds Website Form for Public Companies Interested in Custom Equity Trading Platform, Blockchain Equity Trading(TM)

buffalonynews.net
 6 days ago

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc. (OTCQB:BEGI) (the 'Company' or 'BlackStar') has added a form through their website so that public companies interested in receiving information about a customized trading platform in the future can register their interest with the Company. The customized platform...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

BlackRock adds to strategic overweight in equities

NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - BlackRock has added to its strategic overweight position in equities and has a tactical underweight in credit, its strategists wrote in a recent note. “The dislocations in markets so far in 2022... presents long-term investors with a strategic opportunity to bump up equity allocations,”...
STOCKS
New Haven Register

Technicolor to Spin Off VFX and Animation Businesses as a Publicly Traded Company

Technicolor announced plans to spin off Technicolor Creative Studios, housing its visual effects and animation businesses including MPC Film (formerly known as the Moving Picture Co.), through a share distribution to company shareholders. Paris-based Technicolor will remain listed on Euronext Paris. Following the spinoff of Technicolor Creative Studios, the parent...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackstar#Public Companies#Equity Trading#Tm#Boulder Co Accesswire#Bdtp#Company#Sec#Bdpt#Finra

Comments / 0

Community Policy