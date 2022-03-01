ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

RULING: Whitmer kidnapping suspects will stand trial

By Tony Garcia, Izzy Martin
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Three men accused of taking part in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will stand trial.

Circuit Court Judge Thomas D. Wilson went through a variety of criteria that constitutes entrapment for each defendant, then decided that the three would head to trial.

Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are facing three felonies, including supporting terrorist acts.

Their attorneys argued on Monday that the men were entrapped by the FBI and that the case should not go to trial.

Things were eventful in Jackson court, as the prosecution and defense attorneys questioned a new key witness, known only as Dan, who originally joined the Wolverine Watchmen before becoming an informant for the F.B.I.

Defense attorneys argued that Dan coerced their clients into getting involved with Adam Fox, the leader of the Wolverine Watchmen, by renting a car to drive them places and acting like their friend.

Attorneys say Dan’s behavior was entrapment.

“This is absolutely on point with this case your honor. You heard testimony that yes, Mr. Bellar made a lot of inappropriate comments, that yes Mr. Bellar engaged in training. My client is not engaged in any phone calls to Adam Fox. None.,” said defense attorney Andrew Kirkpatrick.

The prosecution argues none of the criteria for entrapment was met, and that these men joined this group out of their own will, with the intention of causing harm.

“As expected, the defense has worked to skew the facts of this case to undermine the integrity of the charges. This ruling makes clear these defendants were not pressured by law enforcement into committing these crimes. These were very serious threats to our elected officials and the public, and the perpetrators of these crimes must be held accountable.,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a press release.

