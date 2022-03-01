ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U of I Counseling Center supports students amid tensions in Russia-Ukraine War

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I Counseling Center is extending its support for students who have personal ties to Ukraine and anyone who is experiencing emotional distress due to the escalated tensions in Europe.

According to officials, the Counseling Center offers various types of support, including trauma response, outreach and prevention consultations, and counseling services. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. To know which supports would be the most suitable, students can call (217) 333-3704.

If students need to speak to someone after 5 p.m., they can call the Crisis Line at (217) 359-4141.

Some additional helpful resources::

  • The Counseling Center’s International Student Circle: A processing space designed for international students to connect. It is held every Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Asian American Cultural Center, 1210 West Nevada Street
