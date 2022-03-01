ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News From Paxton Methodist Church, Feb. 27

By Randy and Sue Smith
March 1, 2022 - Grace and peace from our brother Jesus, Amen. Sunday was Transfiguration Sunday. Three of the most trusted disciples accompanied Jesus to the holy mountain, where the light of God shone brightly on his son. They also saw two of the greatest figures of their faith—Elijah and Moses—speaking...

