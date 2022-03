After months of speculation, former state Sen. Kirk Watson confirmed Tuesday he is running for Austin Mayor this November. Watson is a Democrat who formerly served as Austin mayor from 1997-2001 before serving in the Texas Senate for 13 years. At 63, his last position was serving as the first dean of the University of Houston's Hobby School of Public Affairs.He says he is running to "ensure that the city—effectively and equitably—addresses the range of issues that will define our future." According to his campaign website, his priorities while in office are:Austin’s rising cost of livingHomelessnessSystemic racismPublic safetyTransportationManaging Austin’s...

