Amanda Kloots sadly lost her husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 in 2020, but she has now opened up about another huge heartache in her past. The Talk star was previously married to David Larsen for seven years after the pair met on the Broadway show Good Vibrations. She recently told her co-stars that she suffered from panic attacks while grieving the breakdown of her first marriage. "I was married very young, I was married for seven years and then I got a divorce. A divorce is a huge grieving process," she explained.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO