Tristan Thompson Heckled With Chants About Khloe Kardashian During Chicago Bulls Game

By Meredith Nardino
 2 days ago
Marion Curtis/Shutterstock; MEGA

Off his game? Tristan Thompson was trolled by NBA fans while playing against the Miami Heat amid his ups and downs with Khloé Kardashian.

When the 30-year-old athlete stepped up to the free throw line during the Monday, February 28, game in Florida, the crowd attempted to distract him by chanting the 37-year-old reality star’s name. Despite their efforts, Thompson successfully made a basket in a clip shared via Reddit.

This isn’t the first time the Canada native’s history with Kardashian has been brought into a sports arena. In November 2021, a spectator was ejected from a game after allegedly making disparaging comments about the Good American cofounder and her family. Thompson and his team at the time, the Sacramento Kings, were facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee when things got heated.

“The fan was issued a warning card, but when he returned [coach Alvin] Gentry went back to the officials and said he wanted him gone, so the fan was kicked out,” sports journalist Drew Hill tweeted after the incident.

Thompson began dating the E! personality in September 2016 following her divorce from Lamar Odom. Kardashian and the former Boston Celtics center welcomed daughter True in April 2018, shortly after it was revealed that Thompson had cheated with multiple women throughout his then-girlfriend’s pregnancy. While the off-on couple initially stayed together, they broke up the following year after Thompson kissed Jordyn Woods.

“No one understands that I’m not just a TV show. Like, this is my life, and it, like, breaks my soul, and it’s happened so many times,” the California native said through tears while discussing the NBA player’s infidelity during a June 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Us Weekly broke the news in August 2020 that the twosome had reconciled after quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, an insider exclusively revealed that Kardashian hoped to give her daughter a sibling “because she is at the perfect age.” Less than one year later, however, the coparents called it quits for good.

Things took another dramatic turn for the duo in December 2021 when news broke that Thompson was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to a baby boy that month. Thompson confirmed his paternity via social media in January, issuing a public apology to Kardashian in the process.

One month later, Nichols debuted her son’s name and its sweet inspiration. “Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God,'” she noted in a statement to Us. “I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children. … You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing.”

After previously claiming that Thompson has “done nothing” to support her and baby Theo, the fitness model exclusively told Us about the challenges of single parenthood.

“I love caring for my son daily and tending to his needs. It is so rewarding,” she gushed in February. “I never knew I could love someone so much. … I am the sole caretaker for my son, and I will do everything in my power to make sure he is provided for. I will be the best mommy I can be.”

Kardashian, for her part, has not commented on Thompson’s new arrival.

