IRS: Most commonly used tax forms explained

There are numerous tax forms to choose from when filing with the IRS, but some are more common than others.

Finding and submitting all of the forms you might need may be confusing, so it’s good to understand what to look for.

Marca reports some of the most commonly used forms Americans should be aware of.

10 forms used most often by the IRS

Form 1040 is for individual tax returns. You will state your filing status, make deductions, claim credits, and see what you owe or are owed.

Form 1040-SR is for seniors filing individually. It’s easier to read and determine what you owe.

A W-2 is from your employer. It shows what you paid for taxes based on your wages.

W-4s show what an employer should withhold from your check, which you’ll fill out when you start a new job.

Form W-4P is a withholding certificate for pension and annuity payments.

