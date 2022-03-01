ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

IRS: Most commonly used tax forms explained

By Staff Report
There are numerous tax forms to choose from when filing with the IRS, but some are more common than others.

Finding and submitting all of the forms you might need may be confusing, so it’s good to understand what to look for.

Marca reports some of the most commonly used forms Americans should be aware of.

IRS: What is an AGI, or Adjusted Gross Income?

10 forms used most often by the IRS

  • Form 1040 is for individual tax returns. You will state your filing status, make deductions, claim credits, and see what you owe or are owed.
  • Form 1040-SR is for seniors filing individually. It’s easier to read and determine what you owe.
  • A W-2 is from your employer. It shows what you paid for taxes based on your wages.
  • W-4s show what an employer should withhold from your check, which you’ll fill out when you start a new job.
  • Form W-4P is a withholding certificate for pension and annuity payments.

2022 tax due dates and deadlines

  • A 1099-MISC covers payments you were given as income worth over $600 through the year. It can cover rent, royalties, or other types of miscellaneous income.
  • Form 1099-G is for government payments for things like unemployment benefit payments that need to be reported back to the IRS.
  • Form 10990K is for things like third party payments like working for Uber or Lyft.
  • 1099-INT reports things like interest on stocks and bonds.
  • Form 1099-DIV reports dividends and income for investors.

