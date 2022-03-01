ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Finch Honored As Silver Winner for "Responsible Technology" and Bronze Winner for "Sustainability Environment & Climate for Product" in 2022 Inaugural Anthem Awards

buffalonynews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Finch, a digital sustainability tool that combines real science with real reviews to rate products' environmental and social impacts, announced today that it has been named a Silver Winner in the 'Responsible Technology' category and a Bronze Winner in the 'Sustainability...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Peabody Awards’ Inaugural Digital And Interactive Storytelling Winners To Be Revealed In March – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with awards dates: The Peabody Awards said Tuesday that it will announce the winning projects in its newest category, Digital and Interactive Storytelling, on March 24. The inaugural awards will be given to legacy media projects, with the category being folded into the main Peabody ceremony beginning in 2023. The news comes after the organization last year introduced the expansion of categories to recognize storytelling achievements across interactive and immersive categories. A newly created Interactive Board is screening projects across Gaming, Interactive Journalism, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Social Video, Interactive Documentary, Transmedia Storytelling...
JOURNALISM
WTVQ

UK honors 2022 Great Teacher Award winners

Initiated in 1961, UK’s Great Teacher Award is the longest-running UK award recognizing teaching. In order to receive the award, educators must first be nominated by a student. The UK Alumni Association Great Teacher Award Committee, in cooperation with the student organization Omicron Delta Kappa, then makes the final selection. Recipients receive an engraved plaque and stipend.
EDUCATION
Deadline

World Trailer Awards Sets Regional Winners Ahead Of Inaugural Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. Regional winners spanning Africa, Asia, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & North Africa and North America & Caribbean have been selected to advance to the final judging round of the inaugural World Trailer Awards, which are set to take place Saturday, February 26 in Vilamoura, Portugal. The awards, founded by the U.S.-based Golden Trailer Awards and AcclaimWorks, celebrate the best entertainment marketing strategies and executions from around the world in the fields of Cinema, TV (Broadcast/Cable), Gaming, Podcast & Radio, Streaming Services and Social Media. Entries came from content created between January 2020-December...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy