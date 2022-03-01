Finch Honored As Silver Winner for "Responsible Technology" and Bronze Winner for "Sustainability Environment & Climate for Product" in 2022 Inaugural Anthem Awards

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with awards dates: The Peabody Awards said Tuesday that it will announce the winning projects in its newest category, Digital and Interactive Storytelling, on March 24. The inaugural awards will be given to legacy media projects, with the category being folded into the main Peabody ceremony beginning in 2023. The news comes after the organization last year introduced the expansion of categories to recognize storytelling achievements across interactive and immersive categories. A newly created Interactive Board is screening projects across Gaming, Interactive Journalism, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Social Video, Interactive Documentary, Transmedia Storytelling...

JOURNALISM ・ 5 DAYS AGO