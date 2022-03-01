ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

JENNIE: New documentary about Augusta in 20th Century

By Jennie Montgomery
WJBF
WJBF
 6 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Mark Albertin is a photographer and filmmaker who has a real passion for nature.

His award-winning documentary about the literal “moving” of the town of Ellenton, thus becoming New Ellenton, should be required watching for local school children. “Displaced” is an amazing history lesson for all of us who live in the shadow of the Savannah River Site.

Recently, his project “Sacred Waters: The Okefenokee in Peril” was selected as a finalist in this year’s Beaufort International Film Festival.

Mark’s latest project is about the history of Augusta and it premieres later this month at the Imperial Theatre.

“Finding Home” will be at the Imperial Theater at 3:00 PM on the 20th of March. We hope people can come, it should be a lot of fun. There’ll be a lot of stories in the movie. And then I know there’ll be a lot of stories after the movie, ’cause people will be reminiscing, I’m sure.”

