Saweetie Says ‘Pretty B—- Music’ Will Drop Before Summer

By Autumn Hawkins
jammin1057.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of fans getting their hopes up about when Saweetie’s debut album is actually coming out, the “Best Friend” singer has said that Pretty B—- Music is coming sooner rather than later. “I’ve put my...

