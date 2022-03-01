Saweetie Says ‘Pretty B—- Music’ Will Drop Before Summer

Jenny Han's "The Summer I Turned Pretty," the first book in the "Summer" trilogy, is getting a small-screen adaptation with Amazon, first announced in February 2021. The book will be turned into an eight-episode TV show, with Han on board as part of the creative team. The author, who also penned the "To All the Boys" series that was made into a string of movies with Netflix, wrote the "Summer" trilogy years before her other famous novels, and the first book is a story of growing up, falling in love, getting your heart broken, and living for the summer. Keep reading to find out exactly what happens in the book, which could very well differ from the on-screen adaptation.
