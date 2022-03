As Russia's military forces congregated on the Ukrainian border, commodity strategists worked through the cost/benefit of Russia curtailing energy exports or the west sanctioning Russian energy supplies. It was generally assumed Russian energy flows would be unimpacted by conflict in Ukraine; however, that narrative may be shifting. According to a letter seen by Bloomberg, one of Russia's largest coal exporters has asked customers to defer cargoes for a quarter, on the back of staff shortages and railway challenges.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO