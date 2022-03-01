ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather: Mostly sunny for Friday, warm weather and rain in forecast

WBAL Radio
 5 days ago

Meteorologist Lowell Melser says the rest of Friday will be mostly sunny but chilly with temperatures...

www.wbal.com

KSNB Local4

It’s goodbye warm weather, hello bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a great weekend. I also hope you got some time today to enjoy the very early Spring temperatures we had this afternoon. Unfortunately the warm weather is taking a vacation this week. It’s good-bye warm weather, hello to bitter cold temperatures. The warm weather sneaks out of the region overnight as your sleeping and is replaced by much colder air that pushes in behind a cold front that will make its way south overnight. Monday morning winds will begin to pick up out of the north pumping in the cold arctic air. Lows on Washington’s Birthday will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near 30 south. For the day Monday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. And with strong northerly flow in place temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the teens north to the mid 30s central and mid 40s for north central Kansas. Here in the Tri-cities we will reach our daytime high around lunch time with the thermometer falling afterward as the cold arctic air floods on in.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Snowfall totals for Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14. Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. High 32. Tomorrow Evening: Lingering snow showers. Windy. Low 20s. Conditions remain dry this evening with temperatures hovering around 20. Tonight, light snowfall will start in the North Country a little after midnight,...
ENVIRONMENT
KCCI.com

Rain and snow mix arrives Sunday evening

Today: Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight: Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Warm weekend with showers and storms possible

(KSLA) - Happy Friday ArkLaTex! We’re heading into a very warm weekend in the ArkLaTex with the chances for showers and storms. Storms, possibly strong to severe may end the weekend. A slight risk for severe weather (2/5) is in place currently for the I-30 corridor. Friday: it’s finally...
ENVIRONMENT
96.1 The Eagle

Forecasters Watch for Possible Storm Over Northeast Early Next Week

With March finally upon us, many in the Northeast are gearing up for spring and the return of two things we don't see near enough of in the winter: sun and warmth. But, as we all know, the end of winter isn't simply triggered by hitting a switch, it takes a while and there's usually some flipping back and forth between seasons before spring settles in. This looks to be the case for the short-term forecast as we count down the days remaining until spring. You may have noticed some well above average high temperatures for the tail end of the weekend. The Mohawk Valley is expecting temps in the lower 60's this Sunday, accompanied by rain and wind.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Near-record warmth today; tracking rain and storms tonight

Get ready for a pleasant day as milder air surges into central Indiana! A warm front lifted over the state last night and the strong southerly wind flow will drive temperatures more than 25 degrees above Indy’s average high of 47°. Highs will be a treat this afternoon and are set to rise into the lower to mid-70s. The record high for the date was set in 1983 at 75°.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Scattered snow and rain showers Friday, Saturday and Sunday

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with winds at 5-10 MPH, overnight lows into the mid 20's. FRIDAY: A slight chance of snow and rain with mostly cloudy skies, highs into the upper 30's with winds at 5-10 MPH. SATURDAY: Scattered snow and rain showers with highs into the mid to upper 30's...
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Snow and thunderstorms for your Sunday

Much colder air has settled in after yesterday’s storm system has pulled east of town. We’ll start this morning in the 20s and 30s - much colder than the 76° we enjoyed yesterday afternoon! We’ll warm into the mid-40s, but this afternoon will see a good chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm towards the south side of the metro. Colder air continues to move in and we could see some of the rain change over to a winter mix and even snow by late tonight/early tomorrow morning. Accumulation of a dusting to 1.5″ is possible. If you have plans late tonight, there could be a few slick spots. We’ll be watching the winter weather closely and how it may impact Monday’s morning commute. Monday looks to be a brisk day, with temperatures struggling into the 30s with a stronger NW wind. Tuesday and Wednesday appear seasonable, with afternoon highs in the 50s. Our next system looks to swing through on Thursday, bringing a chance of rain, maybe some snow and colder air for Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Tracking a taste of spring, gusty winds for the weekend

Your Friday night won’t be as cold as last night. Temperatures will slide into the upper 20s overnight for lows. We will see an increase in clouds this evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight. WEEKEND OUTLOOK. Saturday. Saturday is shaping up to be a fantastic day. We will have a...
ENVIRONMENT
WDAM-TV

Rain moves in tonight, bring cooler weather for your Friday.

This evening will be warm with increasing clouds as temperatures fall into the low 60s after sunset. A cold front will move in overnight, giving us rain and cooler weather by the morning. Lows will be in the low 50s. Showers will linger through the morning tomorrow, with cloudy skies...
ENVIRONMENT

