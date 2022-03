The man who Cain Velasquez has been arrested for allegedly shooting at was reportedly charged with molesting a relative of the UFC and WWE alumnus. As previously reported, Velasquez was arrested on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder after a shooting incident in which a man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Mercury News reports that Velasquez’s target, who is not the man who actually got shot, was arraigned Friday on a charge of a “lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO