Rep. Russell Fry files 2 bills against Russian investment, liquor sales

By Kaitlyn Luna
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcxSq_0eSZZKod00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — State Representative Russell Fry filed two bills Tuesday that would force the state investment commission to stop Russian investments and ban liquor stores from selling Russian alcohol.

If passed, these bills would add South Carolina to the growing list of nations, states, and private companies that have taken action in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

2 Grand Strand liquor stores join boycott of Russian alcohol

Currently, more than 20 members of the State House have already joined Fry as co-sponsors.

Fry’s first bill would prohibit the investment of state funds in companies owned in whole or in part by Russia. It would further prohibit Russian-owned companies from receiving state incentives.

Fry’s second bill would ban liquor stores from selling alcohol that is manufactured or produced in Russia.

“South Carolina dollars should not be subsidizing Vladimir Putin and his oligarchs,” Fry said. “Russia’s belligerent behavior in Ukraine requires an unprecedented response, and these bills will show the world that South Carolina stands for freedom.”

