All March city meetings posted to website

MENIFEE – To help strengthen disclosure, reporting and transparency of Menifee’s operations, the city manager’s annual performance report for 2021 is now available for public review on the city of Menifee website.The 19-page document from Armando G. Villa, city manager of Menifee, provides a brief summary of the city’s leadership, organizational structure and projects, initiatives and other key highlights from each city department. The city manager’s annual performance report was designed to be presented in a graphical format to improve overall readability.The city manager’s annual performance report was first presented to the city council in closed session during their evaluation of the city manager, Jan. 19. The report was included in the agenda packet for the Feb. 16.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO