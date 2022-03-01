ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

All March city meetings posted to website

bransonmo.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll City Board of Aldermen, as well as City Board and Committee meetings for the month of March, are on the front page of the City’s website, BransonMo.Gov under the “All Meetings” calendar feature. Agendas for each of these meetings can also be found on the...

bransonmo.gov

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Board And Committee#Agendas Minutes#Gov Livestream
Panhandle Post

🔊Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Feb. 5

Today we'll return you to the Alliance City Council meeting from Feb. 15. Council approved a first reading of a grant application and agency agreement for the rehabilitation of taxiways and apron at the Alliance Municipal Airport, approved the Nebraska Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding grant to provide the Alliance Police Department an opportunity to purchase equipment to help prepare for the future with the virus including security cameras for the city parks. Police Chief Lukens gave the council an update.
ALLIANCE, NE
Brainerd Dispatch

Crosslake City Council to have special meeting March 8

The Crosslake City Council will meet 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 8, in City Hall for the purpose of changing job classification for Park Department staff, reviewing parking at Andy’s before the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and meeting with AFSCME Labor Union to negotiate contract proposals. Council Member Dave...
CROSSLAKE, MN
Valley News

Menifee city manager’s annual performance report is available on city website

MENIFEE – To help strengthen disclosure, reporting and transparency of Menifee’s operations, the city manager’s annual performance report for 2021 is now available for public review on the city of Menifee website.The 19-page document from Armando G. Villa, city manager of Menifee, provides a brief summary of the city’s leadership, organizational structure and projects, initiatives and other key highlights from each city department. The city manager’s annual performance report was designed to be presented in a graphical format to improve overall readability.The city manager’s annual performance report was first presented to the city council in closed session during their evaluation of the city manager, Jan. 19. The report was included in the agenda packet for the Feb. 16.
MENIFEE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
Mid-Hudson News Network

City creates website giving insight into 2022 budget

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie has launched a new website providing the public with ways to look at the approximate $103 million 2022 budget and its various components, as well as offering new insights on vital demographic information in the city. The website features graphics and charts and...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
KOWB AM 1290

Bill To Post Wyoming Lawmaker Voting Records On Website

A bill that would call for the voting records of members of the Wyoming Legislature to be posted on the legislative website is being proposed. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Tom James [R-Sweetwater County]. Co-sponsors include Senator(s) Biteman, Bouchard, French, McKeown, Salazar, and Representative(s) Burt, Fortner, Laursen, Neiman, Wharff.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy