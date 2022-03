Circle, the firm behind the stablecoin USDC, has doubled its valuation to $9 billion following a new deal with blank-check company Concord Acquisition Corp. The two companies first revealed their plans to merge in July, in a deal that at the time valued Circle at just $4.5 billion. They have now updated the terms of the deal to reflect improvements in the company's financial outlook and competitive position.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO