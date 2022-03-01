ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Jeep reveals its first fully electric SUV launching in 2023

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

Jeep electric SUV coming in 2023.

Stellantis

  • Jeep unveiled its first electric SUV, slated to arrive in 2023.
  • We don't know much about the new model, aside from what's visible in two teaser images.
  • Two more electric Jeeps are coming in 2024: a family SUV and an off-road utility vehicle.

Jeep's first fully-electric SUV will hit streets in 2023, Stellantis, the brand's parent company, announced on Tuesday.

Stellantis laid out is business plan for the next several years during a presentation in Amsterdam on Tuesday. And that plan hinges on a massive transition toward producing clean electric vehicles.

The conglomerate, which owns a slew of brands including Chrysler, Dodge, Maserati, and Fiat, didn't offer any details on the upcoming Jeep EV. But we know roughly what it will look like thanks to a couple of teaser images Stellantis released.

Jeep electric SUV coming in 2023.

Stellantis

It features signature Jeep traits like a seven-section grille and aggressive, bulky look. The SUV's rear door handles are placed up by the window, rather than in the conventional spot. The yet-to-be-named SUV seems to be on the smaller side — maybe the size of the Jeep Compass or Renegade — but we won't know its size for sure until the company releases more information.

Likewise, details like range, horsepower, and price are question marks at this point. Stellantis did not specify where the EV will be sold when it launches early next year, and a spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

During Tuesday's presentation, Stellantis said two more electric Jeeps are coming in 2024: an off-road utility vehicle and a family SUV. The former could be a battery-powered version of the Jeep Wrangler, previewed in concept form last year.

By 2030, the automaker plans to double its revenue while launching at least 25 all-electric models, including a Ram Promaster van in 2023 and Ram 1500 pickup truck in 2024. The plans mirror those of other major carmakers — like Ford , Volkswagen , and General Motors — which, having witnessed Tesla's success, are plunging tens of billions of dollars into efforts to reinvent themselves as EV manufacturers.

Read the original article on Business Insider

