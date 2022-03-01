Local Irish Pubs Are Ready to Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day This Year In A Big Way

The 17th Annual Spring Annapolis Home Owners Expo will return to Annapolis on February 26th and 27th at the Byzantium Event Center in Annapolis. Featured this year, will be renowned entomologist and ecologist, Doug Tallamy, who will be speaking to guests at 1 pm on Sunday, February 27th. Doug is the T. A. Baker Professor of Agriculture in the Department of Entomology and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Delaware, where he has authored 105 research publications and has taught insect-related courses for 41 years. His book Bringing Nature Home was published by Timber Press in 2007, The Living Landscape, co-authored with Rick Darke, was published in 2014; Nature’s Best Hope, a New York Times Best Seller, was released in February 2020, and his latest book The Nature of Oaks was released by Timber Press in March 2021. His awards include recognition from The Garden Writer’s Association, Audubon, The Garden Club of America, and The American Horticultural Association.

