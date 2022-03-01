ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Irish Pubs Are Ready to Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day This Year In A Big Way

By EOA Staff
 2 days ago
The Irish Restaurant Company, otherwise known as Galway Bay in Annapolis, Killarney House in Davidsonville, and Brian Boru in Severna Park is gearing up to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in a big way this year!. It should come as no surprise that St. Paddy’s Day is the busiest...

