ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Advance: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway marks Hailie Deegan's 25th career start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Deegan had a strong showing during the season-opening contest at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, running within the top-10 before a wreck late in the final stage mired her...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

Weekend Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Highly-motivated drivers and the debut of the Next Gen car have certainly helped the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season off to a fast and furious start with no reason to believe that trend won’t continue this week in the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) as the new cars make their 1.5-mile debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

GMS Racing NCWTS Las Vegas Motor Speedway Preview

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST. - Sponsor Spotlight: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Our Motorsports Partners with Good Money Motorsports

Our Motorsports has announced a new partnership with newly formed Virginia-based Good Money Motorsports LLC. Good Money Motorsports, co-founded by Arlis “Vic” Reynolds, Owner of The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade Brewing Co. and Jack Perone Fulton, Founder and CEO of International Championship Boxing LLC., brings a wealth of experience in the areas of sports marketing, athlete representation and sponsorship activation.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Connecticut State
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Speedway Digest

BLAINE PERKINS NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes - Las Vegas

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History ... Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2018, the Statesville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 49 starts with three drivers, Grant Enfinger, Colby Howard, and Codie Rohrbaugh. CR7 Motorsports has collected three top-five finishes (Daytona, Talladega, Austin) and eight top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finishing position of 22.1.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing - Weekly Preview - Las Vegas

NASCAR teams continue their West Coast tour with the first stop of the season in Las Vegas. Busch brothers head home … Kurt and Kyle Busch head back to Las Vegas for their first stop of the season at their home track – Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Both brothers are Cup Series winners at the track with Kyle winning first in 2009 and Kurt going to Victory Lane in 2020. Kyle is also scheduled to make his first of five Camping World Truck Series starts this weekend on Friday evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

KRIS WRIGHT NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes - Las Vegas

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History ... Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 285 starts with 40 drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers Trevor Bayne, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson. Niece Motorsports has collected three victories (Ross Chastain, 2019: Kansas, Gateway and Pocono), 19 top-five finishes and 55 top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 19.6 and an average finishing position of 18.9.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Chandler Smith - No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Las Vegas Preview

Chandler Smith and the No. 18 Safelite team head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this week for the second race on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule. Smith had a strong run in the season opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, finishing second in Stage One and Third in Stage Two, before being relegated to a 21st-place finish after getting caught up in accident in the Final Stage. Despite the finish, the stage points that Smith accumulated allowed him to leave Daytona sixth in the point standings, just 13 tallies behind points leader Zane Smith.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Preece
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Hailie Deegan
Person
Brett Moffitt
Person
Tanner Gray
Speedway Digest

FedEx Racing Express Facts – Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics. Auto Club Recap: Hamlin finished 15th in last weekend’s race at Auto Club Speedway after a series of challenges throughout the 400-mile event....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Rheem Racing: Kevin Harvick Las Vegas Advance

● With Kevin Harvick now in his 22nd year of NASCAR Cup Series competition, a familiar name has rejoined the driver of the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). Rheem, America’s No. 1 water heating brand and major air conditioning and heating manufacturer, is commemorating its 15th year in racing, and as a part of the celebration, Rheem has partnered with Harvick and the No. 4 team for three Cup Series races in 2022, beginning with Sunday’s Las Vegas 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The pairing reunites Rheem with Harvick, a relationship that began in 2007 when Harvick won the Daytona 500 in dramatic fashion, beating NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin for the victory by .02 of a second in a frantic, green-white-checkered finish. It led to Rheem serving as a primary partner for Harvick’s NASCAR Xfinity Series team, Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI), in 2008. Rheem’s debut with KHI came on May 2, 2008 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway where Harvick finished second in the Lipton Tea 250. Harvick delivered Rheem its first victory as a primary sponsor on Feb. 27, 2010 when he won the Sam’s Town 300 at Las Vegas. Rheem aligned as a primary partner with Harvick in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2011 and stayed with him through the 2013 season before Harvick joined SHR in 2014. Harvick will drive the No. 4 Rheem Ford Mustang again May 8 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Sept. 11 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Mahindra Tractors Racing: Chase Briscoe Las Vegas Advance

● Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway looking for his second top-five result of the season. Briscoe started off his second full-time NASCAR Cup Series season with a third-place finish in the season-opening Daytona 500.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Motor Speedway#Joe Gibbs Racing#Camping World#Voice Foundation 200#Daytona Lrb#Nascar Camping#Superspeedway#Ford Performance#Ncwts#United
Speedway Digest

Martin Truex Jr. – No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes. TRUEX AT LAS VEGAS: Martin Truex Jr. is a two-time winner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with victories in 2017 and 2019. Overall, he has accumulated seven top-five finishes, 11 top-10s and 300 laps led at the track. He has finished sixth or better in the past three Las Vegas races, including a fourth-place finish last September.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Speedway Digest

100 laps under his belt for DeFrancesco’s INDYCAR debut

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport rookie Devlin DeFrancesco completed his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES race, adding 100 laps under his belt at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Qualifying 18th on the grid, DeFrancesco made a strong start moving up to 16th on the opening lap with the faster Firestone red...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

SUNNYD® Boldly Comes Back to Take Over the No. 47 Camaro ZL1 for multiple NASCAR Cup Series Races

JTG Daugherty Racing revealed SUNNYD® (part of Harvest Hill Beverage Company) has branded Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Camaro ZL1 this weekend for the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Today, the team announced SUNNYD will also be the primary sponsor at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) on Sunday, March 27th and Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 3rd.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy