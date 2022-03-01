ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis touch-and-go before St Mirren showdown

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xmEWy_0eSZYrOd00

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is rated 50/50 for Wednesday’s visit of St Mirren.

The Greek forward missed Sunday’s draw with Hibernian through illness and a late decision will be made on his fitness, with a starting spot unlikely.

Mikey Johnston (ankle), David Turnbull, Albian Ajeti and Kyogo Furuhashi (all hamstring) remain out for the cinch Premiership leaders.

Connor Ronan is suspended for the Paisley side following his red card against Hearts.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder picked up a two-match ban.

Matt Millar is also missing with a slight injury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Christian Doidge happy to shoulder more responsibility at Hibs

Christian Doidge has accepted there is more responsibility on him now to find the net for Hibernian after fellow striker Kevin Nisbet was ruled out for the season. Doidge was handed only his sixth start of the season on Wednesday in the wake of Nisbet’s knee injury. Hibs recorded...
SOCCER
WTOP

MATCHDAY: Liverpool, Chelsea in FA Cup; Juventus in action

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After winning the League Cup on Sunday, Liverpool resumes its bid to capture the FA Cup for an eighth time and stay on course for an unlikely quadruple of trophies. Jurgen Klopp’s team hosts Norwich in the fifth round, 11 days after beating the same team in the Premier League. Klopp has pledged to rotate his lineup amid a busy run of games. Liverpool is second in the league, six points behind Manchester City with a game in hand, and on course to reach the Champions League quarterfinals. Liverpool won the League Cup after a penalty shootout victory over Chelsea, which plays second-tier Luton away in the FA Cup. Another last-16 match sees Southampton and West Ham meet in an all-Premier League matchup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyogo Furuhashi
Person
Connor Ronan
Person
Albian Ajeti
Person
Giorgos Giakoumakis
BBC

Scottish Premiership: Which club will claim the final European place?

With just over two months of the Scottish Premiership season left, and certain narratives appearing all but sewn up, the race for Europe is more closely contested than ever. The title battle has been an Old Firm power struggle for some time now, while the push to avoid the drop increasingly looks a straight fight between Dundee and St Johnstone.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtic#Greek#Hearts
newschain

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson thankful Lewis Ferguson missed penalty after ‘dive’

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson was relieved that a contentious penalty decision did not cost his side victory as he branded Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson a ‘diver’. The Jambos were 2-0 up and cruising when the Dons were awarded a 70th-minute spot-kick after Ferguson fell in the box as he tried to go past Nathaniel Atkinson. The midfielder took the penalty himself and saw it saved by Craig Gordon.
SOCCER
SkySports

Celtic 2-0 St Mirren: Hoops stay top of Scottish Premiership

Second-half goals from Cameron Carter-Vickers and captain Callum McGregor saw Celtic cruise past St Mirren 2-0 at Parkhead to maintain their three-point lead over champions Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership. After a frustrating opening 45 minutes in Glasgow, the home team finally took a deserved lead 10...
WORLD
newschain

Celtic do enough to get past St Mirren and stay top

Second-half goals from Cameron Carter-Vickers and Callum McGregor earned Celtic another crucial three cinch Premiership points against St Mirren. Carter-Vickers lashed home from close range to ease the tension at Parkhead 10 minutes after the break after Celtic had struggled to cut through a well-drilled visiting team. The opener did...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Stephen Kingsley wants Hearts to keep their foot on the gas

Stephen Kingsley has called on Hearts to keep going full throttle until the end of the season even though they already appear destined to finish third in the cinch Premiership. The Jambos are currently 18 points adrift of second-placed Rangers and 12 points clear of Livingston, in fourth, after back-to-back...
SOCCER
newschain

Joe Garner suspended for Fleetwood’s clash with Ipswich

Fleetwood will be without Joe Garner for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Ipswich at Highbury Stadium. The forward begins a three-match ban after being sent off late on during the 2-0 loss at Wigan on Tuesday. That was only Garner’s second appearance after a three-month lay-off with...
SPORTS
newschain

Marcus Browne and Mark Sykes doubtful for Oxford

Oxford have doubts over Marcus Browne and Mark Sykes for the Sky Bet League One match against Burton. Forward Browne, on loan from Middlesbrough, was forced off during the second half of the midweek defeat at Portsmouth with a hamstring problem. Midfielder Sykes missed the trip to Fratton Park because...
SPORTS
newschain

Livingston strike late to beat Dundee United

Livingston climbed up to fourth in the cinch Premiership after a late Ryan Edwards own goal handed the Lions a deserved victory over Dundee United. Edwards knocked a Nicky Devlin cross into his own net in the 83rd minute as the home side came from behind to take the three points.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy