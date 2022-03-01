ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Dean Thompson - Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Race Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thompson on aiming for a bounce-back performance in Las Vegas: “The No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet team and I are looking forward to Las Vegas. We had some tough luck in Daytona, but it’s a new weekend and we’re ready to...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Speedway Digest

GMS Racing NCWTS Las Vegas Motor Speedway Preview

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado RST. - Sponsor Spotlight: Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson, Tennessee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Toronto Canada. Today, Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field. Visit ChampionPowerEquipment.com for more information.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Weekend Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Highly-motivated drivers and the debut of the Next Gen car have certainly helped the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season off to a fast and furious start with no reason to believe that trend won’t continue this week in the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) as the new cars make their 1.5-mile debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Speedway Digest

Rafa Matos Wins TA2 Race at Sebring From Pole, Battles Teammate and Fellow Champion Mike Skeen in Closing Laps

2018 and 2021 champion Rafa Matos ran a dominant race at Sebring International Raceway, leading 25 of 27 laps in the opening event of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s 2022 TA2 race season. Matos faced a late-race challenge from teammate and 2020 champion Mike Skeen, but regained the lead in the closing laps to earn the race victory.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Heim
Speedway Digest

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Advance

It might be the perfect time to join Suárez and Trackhouse Racing. At Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. on Sunday Suárez overcame a brush with the wall and a faulty diffuser flap to lead with three laps left in the race. He fell to fourth in the final laps, but equaled Trackhouse Racing's best finish in team history.
FONTANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Camping World#S Voice#Daytona#Chevrolet#Worldwide Express#Globaltranz#Unishippers#Nextera Energy
Speedway Digest

KRIS WRIGHT NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes - Las Vegas

Niece Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History ... Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2016, the Mooresville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 285 starts with 40 drivers, including NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) drivers Trevor Bayne, Ross Chastain and Kyle Larson. Niece Motorsports has collected three victories (Ross Chastain, 2019: Kansas, Gateway and Pocono), 19 top-five finishes and 55 top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 19.6 and an average finishing position of 18.9.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Las Vegas Advance

● Cole Custer returns to the track where it all began for him in the NASCAR Cup Series when he and his No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) head to the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway oval for Sunday’s Las Vegas 400. Custer made his Cup Series debut in the March 2018 race at Las Vegas, when he started 30th and finished 25th in the No. 54 Rick Ware Racing Ford.
FONTANA, CA
Speedway Digest

BLAINE PERKINS NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes - Las Vegas

CR7 Motorsports’ NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History ... Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2018, the Statesville, N.C.,-based organization has logged 49 starts with three drivers, Grant Enfinger, Colby Howard, and Codie Rohrbaugh. CR7 Motorsports has collected three top-five finishes (Daytona, Talladega, Austin) and eight top-10 finishes, and has logged an average starting position of 23.3 and an average finishing position of 22.1.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Fitness Required for Drivers to Survive Twelve Hours at Sebring

Temperatures nearing 90 degrees, cloudless sunny skies, 3.74 miles of twists, turns and bumps endured for a complete trip around the clock – this is the famed Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. Many consider the Sebring race the most physically demanding drive on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

Toyota Racing - Weekly Preview - Las Vegas

NASCAR teams continue their West Coast tour with the first stop of the season in Las Vegas. Busch brothers head home … Kurt and Kyle Busch head back to Las Vegas for their first stop of the season at their home track – Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Both brothers are Cup Series winners at the track with Kyle winning first in 2009 and Kurt going to Victory Lane in 2020. Kyle is also scheduled to make his first of five Camping World Truck Series starts this weekend on Friday evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Speedway Digest

Rheem Racing: Kevin Harvick Las Vegas Advance

● With Kevin Harvick now in his 22nd year of NASCAR Cup Series competition, a familiar name has rejoined the driver of the No. 4 Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR). Rheem, America’s No. 1 water heating brand and major air conditioning and heating manufacturer, is commemorating its 15th year in racing, and as a part of the celebration, Rheem has partnered with Harvick and the No. 4 team for three Cup Series races in 2022, beginning with Sunday’s Las Vegas 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The pairing reunites Rheem with Harvick, a relationship that began in 2007 when Harvick won the Daytona 500 in dramatic fashion, beating NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin for the victory by .02 of a second in a frantic, green-white-checkered finish. It led to Rheem serving as a primary partner for Harvick’s NASCAR Xfinity Series team, Kevin Harvick Inc. (KHI), in 2008. Rheem’s debut with KHI came on May 2, 2008 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway where Harvick finished second in the Lipton Tea 250. Harvick delivered Rheem its first victory as a primary sponsor on Feb. 27, 2010 when he won the Sam’s Town 300 at Las Vegas. Rheem aligned as a primary partner with Harvick in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2011 and stayed with him through the 2013 season before Harvick joined SHR in 2014. Harvick will drive the No. 4 Rheem Ford Mustang again May 8 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway and Sept. 11 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

3K+
Followers
11K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy