Income Tax

New Federal Tax Credits Make Electric Vehicles and PHEVs More Affordable Than Ever

By Amanda Cline
 2 days ago
If you are in the market for a new electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, the federal tax credit is back and better than ever. Check out the extensive list of EVs and PHEVs that qualify for the full $7,500 or a reduced amount that can have you in a...

Francis Cronin
1d ago

Please remember that the dollar credit given by our government comes out of the pockets of your grandchildren. Nothing; absolutely nothing, is free!

Barnacle Bill
2d ago

Stand by for mileage tax oh and electricity cost is doubling due to Biden carbon credit program. 😫

Popeye53
1d ago

Infrastructure will not be there for 10 years, by then you’ll need to swap your battery, $24000.

