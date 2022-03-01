New Federal Tax Credits Make Electric Vehicles and PHEVs More Affordable Than Ever

Given the tone and veracity of media coverage of electric vehicles over the past couple of years, it would be easy to believe nobody had thought of EVs before and that Elon Musk had conjured the electric car from his backside to save the world. The truth is that some of the first cars were powered by batteries, and EVs first became popular around the turn of the 20th century, but it was the electric starter motor that effectively killed the electric car for mass consumers along with the cheap cost of Ford's Model T. However, automakers have constantly been looking at the viability of contemporary technology for cars charging from the electric grid as a replacement for gasoline power. These are just some that history shouldn't forget.

