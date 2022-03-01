ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tuesday Caterwaul: Florida Panthers Open Forum

By Todd Little
litterboxcats.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Maple Leafs pulled within a point of the idle Florida Panthers in the standings with a 5-3 road win over the Washington Capitals, thanks to Rasmus Sandin’s go-ahead goal with 3:23 remaining in regulation. Mitch Marner dished out a pair of assists, and Petr Mrazek made 30 saves for...

www.litterboxcats.com

KEYT

Malkin has goal, 2 assists as Penguins beat Lightning 5-1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists, Tristan Jarry made 20 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-1. Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper was given a game misconduct for arguing with officials with 53.7 seconds remaining in the second period after the Lightning received an extra minor penalty stemming from a scrum. Sidney Crosby, Danton Heinen, Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel had the other Pittsburgh goals as the Penguins improved to 19-6-3 on the road. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored for the Lightning.
NHL
NBC Washington

Capitals Crush and Shutout Carolina Hurricanes to Snap Skid

Caps crush and shutout Carolina to snap skid originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals snapped a six-game losing streak at home Thursday in a 4-0 dominant win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Here are some observations from the game. A much better start. Bad starts at home have been...
NHL
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 5-1 Loss to Sabres

For the first time in 81 days, the Toronto Maple Leafs were allowed to play in front of a full capacity crowd at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. However, as is often the case when the Buffalo Sabres come to town, the Maple Leafs skated off with a loss and one that has much of Leafs Nation is looking to the sky in bewilderment.
NHL
The Associated Press

Capitals to visit Hurricanes in 2023 outdoor game in Raleigh

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals will be the Carolina Hurricanes’ opponent in the NHL’s outdoor Stadium Series game next season. The game is scheduled to take place Feb. 18, 2023 at NC State’s Carter-Finley Stadium across the parking lot from the Hurricanes’ home arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The league announced the rivalry matchup Thursday, hours before the Hurricanes visit the Capitals in a potential playoff preview.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Hurricanes will host the 2023 Stadium Series game vs. Capitals

The NHL announced on Thursday that the Carolina Hurricanes will host the 2023 Stadium Series game in Raleigh, North Carolina. They will host the Washington Capitals in the next outdoor hockey game that has grown in popularity seemingly every year. The game is scheduled to take place on February 18th, 2023 at North Carolina State’s Carter-Finley Stadium. That facility is directly across the street from the Hurricanes home arena, PNC Arena.
NHL
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders vs. Canucks

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (20-22-8) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (26-23-6) 7:30 PM ET | UBS ARENA | BUY TICKETS. The New York Islanders look to get back in the win column as they open up a six-game homestand at UBS Arena on Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks. The Islanders wrapped up...
NHL
Fox News

Canucks score twice early in third, rally past Islanders

Nils Hoglander and rookie Vasily Podkolzin scored 45 seconds apart midway through the third period and Thatcher Demko made 24 saves as the Vancouver Canucks edged the New York Islanders 4-3 on Thursday night. Anthony Beauvillier had put the Islanders ahead 3-2 early in the third, flipping the puck past...
NHL
NHL

Detroit assigns Riley Barber to Grand Rapids

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today removed left wing Riley Barber from injured reserve and assigned him to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Barber, 28, joined the organization when he signed a two-year contract with the Red Wings prior the 2020-21 season and made his Red Wings debut on Dec. 18 vs. New Jersey. Barber has appeared in 55 games with the Griffins over the last two seasons, totaling 53 points (28-25-53) and 36 penalty minutes. Last season, he was named to the Central Division All-Star Team after leading Grand Rapids with 20 goals and 34 points in 32 games. The Pittsburgh, Penn., native is a veteran of 338 AHL games, posting 270 points (134-136-270) and 240 penalty minutes over seven seasons with the Hershey Bears, Laval Rocket, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Griffins. Barber previously saw NHL action with the Washington Capitals (2016-17) and Montreal Canadiens (2019-20), picking up two penalty minutes in 12 games. The 6-foot, 190-pound winger also has 15 points (5-10-15) in 38 career AHL postseason games.
NHL
FOX Sports

Last-place Coyotes beat NHL-leading Avalanche again, 2-1

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The NHL's worst team looked anything but against the league's best squad this season. Nick Schmaltz scored early in the third period, Karel Vejmelka stopped 42 shots and the struggling Arizona Coyotes beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 on Thursday night. In four games this season,...
NHL
The Associated Press

Capitals snap 3-game skid behind Ovechkin’s 763rd goal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on the power play, Vitek Vanecek stopped all 36 shots he faced and the Washington Capitals snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 Thursday night. Ovechkin scored his 33rd goal of the season and...
NHL
Fox News

Alex Ovechkin scores 763rd goal, Capitals beat Hurricanes to end skid

Fans chanted Alex Ovechkin's name after a goal, much as they have for almost two decades. For the first time in more than a month, they went home happy. Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov scored on the power play, Vitek Vanecek stopped all 36 shots he faced and the Washington Capitals snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Eastern Conference-leading Carolina Hurricanes 4-0 Thursday night.
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: Canes at Capitals

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Frederik Andersen has the nod in net tonight as the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals. The 32-year-old will go for his fifth win in a row, coming off of victories over Nashville, Philadelphia, Columbus and Edmonton. Friday against the Blue Jackets he went 19-for-19 for his third shutout of the season and then allowed just one in a 2-1 victory over the Oilers on Sunday. His 29 wins are also tied for the league lead.
NHL

