Davenport, IA

Davenport man accused of fatally shooting another man

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police arrested a man early Tuesday who is accused of shooting another man to death at a Davenport gas station as the two men fought, authorities said.

Police arrested 23-year-old Demetrius Ray Howard Jr. and booking him into jail around 4 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Quad-City Times reported.

Police said the shooting occurred late Monday night in a GD Express as Howard and the other man fought. Officials have not released the identity of the man killed.

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

