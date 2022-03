SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI—The sheriff in Shiawassee County is considering running for a seat in the Michigan House in the November 2022 election. Brian BeGole, who has been the Shiawassee County Sheriff since 2017 after winning his first bid for the position in November 2016, told MLive-The Flint Journal Thursday, March 3, that he is mulling over running for the newly constructed 71st District House seat as a Republican.

