ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

War veteran feels ‘sense of duty’ to help deliver medical supplies to Poland

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHuQg_0eSZY8CX00

A war veteran, who says he feels “a sense of duty” to “do something” for Ukraine, is planning to travel to Poland to deliver medical supplies.

Matt Simmons, 42, from Emsworth, Hampshire, set up the organisation Ems4Afghans last year in response to the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan, which is now being relaunched as the community interest company Bridge to Unity to offer support to multiple causes.

He told the PA news agency he found a Facebook page for a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Poland (Zintegrowana Sluzba Ratownicza) and has teamed up with them to help provide medical supplies to those in Ukraine, including ambulance dressings and eye wash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ttiey_0eSZY8CX00
Zintegrowana Służba Ratownicza members helping Ukrainians who enter the Polish border (Zintegrowana Służba Ratownicza/PA)

Mr Simmons has been crowdfunding to help raise money for the medical supplies, and said he has been “reaching out to absolutely everyone”, and has been working on “three hours of sleep at night”.

So far, £10,000 has been raised from the £12,500 target Mr Simmons set when he started fundraising on February 25 – just one day after Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine.

“We went to the community in Emsworth and surrounding areas and it’s gone bigger than little us in Hampshire,” he said.

“It’s gone mad. I’ve got people sending items from New York and donating from around the world.

“Charlotte Crosby from Geordie Shore has put out a message about me on her Instagram (story).”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jhQ7c_0eSZY8CX00
Charlotte Crosby’s story from March 1 which mentioned Bridge to Unity’s fundraiser (@charlottegshore/PA)

Mr Simmons added that the support he has received so far has been “overwhelming and heart-warming”.

“I think sometimes people want to do something when you see such things in the media but don’t necessarily know how they can help,” he added.

“(Fundraisers) give people a direction of how to help. I’ve tried to say to people, it doesn’t matter if you’re donating money, if you’re sharing a post, if you’re interacting with a post, if you’re putting us in contact with somebody that may be able to help.

“It’s about sharing and interacting and pushing the message out and that’s the important thing – us all coming together in the face of Russian aggression and fighting back in a way.”

Mr Simmons is set to travel to Poland between March 4-5 with five others, including two members of Portsmouth Baby Bank who have been collecting essential items for mothers and their children – and Hannah Jarvis, 39, from Abergavenny, Wales, who has worked with Mr Simmons on helping Afghan refugees in the past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5ZsQ_0eSZY8CX00
Hannah Jarvis (Hannah Jarvis)/PA)

She said: “(It has been heartening to see) the best of humanity leap into action and respond to the worst of humanity.

“I never expected we’d raise over £10,000 in such a short space of time and we’re now at the point where we’re declining offers of assistance, which is a wonderful problem to have.

“Whilst I think we may see some unpleasant scenes at the aid camp and no doubt be upset to hear of the experiences of the Ukrainian refugees, it’s certainly preferable to being at home feeling helpless and frustrated.”

The conversations Mr Simmons has had with the Polish NGO, which provides medical care and practical assistance to those entering Poland from Ukraine, have meant the drive for donations is even more paramount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wyOlk_0eSZY8CX00
Members of Zintegrowana Służba Ratownicza (Zintegrowana Służba Ratownicza/PA)

“They’re saying they’re really up against it. They’ve got teams of medical people down there 24 hours a day,” he said.

“Supplies are a massive issue. They’re just having to do supply runs all the time and that’s taking people with medical experience away from the border.

“They’ve said in the last 24 hours there’s been a difference in the type of injuries they’ve seen come through and the type of medical needs that are coming through.

“They’re starting to see more trauma injuries.”

People will be able to follow us, follow the story and by taking it myself, it's actually like I'm taking the supporters with me and they'll be able to see where their donations have ended up.

Even though there is a risk in travelling to Poland, Mr Simmons said: “I’ve got to go. That’s the biggest thing.

“That’s what will get people behind us, I think, because we can then be transparent with what’s donated.

“People will be able to follow us, follow the story and by taking it myself, it’s actually like I’m taking the supporters with me and they’ll be able to see where their donations have ended up.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen donates to Ukraine refugee charity appeal

The Queen has made a donation to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine appeal to help civilians affected by the conflict. The charity expressed its thanks to the monarch on Twitter for “continuing to support” its work. The palace has declined to disclose the the amount given, but...
CHARITIES
newschain

Ukrainian refugee exodus exceeds one million in a week

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has forced more than a million people to flee the war in just a week, an exodus so swift it almost matches the number of people who sought refuge in Europe in a whole year during the 2015 migration crisis. Seven years ago, hundreds of...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The Week

Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Burrell said Sunday that individual EU countries had agreed to donate Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, and Ukraine's parliament said Monday that Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia had agreed to give the country more than 70 MiG-29s and Su-25s. A Ukrainian government official told Politico Monday that Ukrainian pilots were already in Poland to start the process of taking control of the 28 MiG-29s they are expecting to be donated. (Joseph Trevithick at The Drive explains why he's skeptical.)
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Ukraine drops visa requirement for foreign fighters after US veterans complain of red tape

Ukraine has dropped its visa requirement for foreign nationals volunteering to defend the country from Russian invasion, after US veterans complained that red tape and bureaucracy were slowing their efforts to join the resistance.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on Monday night to temporarily lift visa requirements for foreigners traveling to join its International Legion of the Territorial Defense of Ukraine.Usually, American and European visitors staying longer than 90 days within a six-month window must apply for a tourist visa.The “temporary visa-free regime” went into effect immediately on Monday night. It does not apply to Russian nationals.The move...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Medical Supplies#Afghan Refugees#Charity#Taliban#Bridge#Unity#Facebook#Russian#Instagram
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Country
Russia
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy