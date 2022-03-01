How Do the Proposed Rule Changes Affect the Cardinals?

The Cardinals don’t appear likely to re-sign Albert Pujols once the MLB lockout ends, despite the introduction of a universal DH. The Cardinals have plenty of reasons not to sign Albert Pujols, the first of which is his rapid decline at the plate and in the field. While his situational hitting rebounded in his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, signing Pujols as a permanent DH would be more nostalgic than anything else.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO