10 O’clock Trivia Answers March 2022

An individual’s sense of “self” is essentially their personal identity. It is the way you see yourself or describe yourself. As young girls, many of us are raised in households with rigid, gender-constricting roles that may have had a strong impact in shaping our growing identity. We may not have had a voice in our home or community. Later in adulthood, our role in the family as partner, wife, mother, daughter also influences our sense of self, as do our emerging talents and careers.
