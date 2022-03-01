ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decreasing Clouds Today

By Cam Tran
WESH
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds will decrease this afternoon and we can’t rule out an isolated coastal shower...

WKTV

Snowfall totals for Sunday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14. Tomorrow Morning: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Tomorrow Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. High 32. Tomorrow Evening: Lingering snow showers. Windy. Low 20s. Conditions remain dry this evening with temperatures hovering around 20. Tonight, light snowfall will start in the North Country a little after midnight,...
ENVIRONMENT
KSNB Local4

It’s goodbye warm weather, hello bitter cold

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Good late Sunday evening to you! I hope you had a great weekend. I also hope you got some time today to enjoy the very early Spring temperatures we had this afternoon. Unfortunately the warm weather is taking a vacation this week. It’s good-bye warm weather, hello to bitter cold temperatures. The warm weather sneaks out of the region overnight as your sleeping and is replaced by much colder air that pushes in behind a cold front that will make its way south overnight. Monday morning winds will begin to pick up out of the north pumping in the cold arctic air. Lows on Washington’s Birthday will range from the teens north to the upper 20s near 30 south. For the day Monday you can expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds will be blustery out of the north at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. And with strong northerly flow in place temperatures Monday afternoon will range from the teens north to the mid 30s central and mid 40s for north central Kansas. Here in the Tri-cities we will reach our daytime high around lunch time with the thermometer falling afterward as the cold arctic air floods on in.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Round Of Snow Squalls Could Cause Hazardous Driving Conditions

A strong cold front may produce brief bursts of snow and blustery conditions this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. After the latest winter storm pushed off the coast of New England, colder and drier conditions will dominate on Saturday, Feb. 26 as the high temperature struggles to reach the freezing mark with wind-chill values in the teens.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Heavy rain, snowy weather forecast across Northwest

The month of March can bring all sorts of wacky weather amidst the shift from winter to spring. Heavy rain and snow will linger across the Northwest on Tuesday while much of the country begins a warm-up, featuring above-average temperatures. A couple of clipper systems will bring some snow across...
ENVIRONMENT
Weather
Environment
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Very nice and pleasantly unusual weather continues this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon highs in the upper 70s, with a few low 80s possible. With the ongoing dry conditions, there is a “Limited” wildfire threat this afternoon, so be careful with outdoor activities involving spark or flame. THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Severe Thunderstorms Possible This Weekend in Nation's Midsection

Severe thunderstorms may flare up Saturday in the Midwest. Another round of strong storms might develop Sunday in Arkansas. Damaging winds, a few tornadoes and heavy rain are all threats. Severe thunderstorms with strong winds and perhaps a few tornadoes could return to the nation's midsection this weekend, from parts...
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Colder air moves in for the morning commute Thursday

TONIGHT: Early morning pockets of drizzle cleared out well before the AM commute this Wednesday morning. It was quite pleasant across the Ohio Valley. There was a bit more cloud cover early on then it gradually cleared out with high pressure nearby. The sunshine was around for most of the afternoon as we held on to Spring-like conditions. High temperatures today got into the mid 50s once again. We will briefly revert to colder days to the end the work-week. Tonight, an approaching cold front is expected to pass later on into early Thursday morning, bringing with it brief chances for rain showers and the potential for a few isolated pockets of flurries. This will be cleared out by the morning commute tomorrow. Warmer air the past several days will not allow much accumulation. Patchy slick spots and morning fog is possible tomorrow morning, just give yourself a few extra minutes to arrive to your final destination safely.
ENVIRONMENT

