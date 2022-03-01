ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele, UT

Police search for missing Tooele teenage girl

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a missing teenage girl from Tooele.

The Tooele City Police Department says 13-year-old Angelina Hernandez was last seen on Feb. 24 near the area of 500 South 400 West.

Authorities are describing Hernandez as a runaway.

Police believe she may be either in the Tooele or West Valley City area.

Authorities are asking the public for help. If you have seen Angelina or know of her whereabouts, please call Detective Reynolds at (435) 882-8900 or police dispatch at (435) 882-5600.

You can also message Tooele Police’s Facebook page. Please reference case 1393.

