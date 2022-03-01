ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Eye Expert Warns Of Screen Time's Impact On Children's Vision Health

By Jordan Dafnis
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
A new warning from eye experts is looking at how spending more time on tablets and computers could impact your child's vision.

Kids are spending more screen time than ever before along with holding tablets and phones up close.

Dr. Selina McGee, Optometrist and CEO of BeSpoke Vision, says eye doctors are seeing more kids developing myopia or near-sightedness.

"What that means is as an adult they may have issues with retinal detachment, or something called myopic degeneration. Which if you have ever heard of macular degeneration, that happens in people with more birthdays. But we’re seeing that kind of condition, myopic degeneration, in really young people," says McGee.

Some parents may think that it is no big deal, but kids may be facing issues you don't even realize.

"Because kids are so resilient, they can work around a lot of eye conditions and in fact kids get 80% of their learning through their vision, so it is important that their eyes are not only seeing well but functioning well together."

By 2050 ,nearly 5 billion people or 50% of the world's population is projected to be near-sighted, according to a 2016 study from Holden et al.

But the good news is it is treatable.

Of that, they expect 1 billion to develop high myopia, which puts people at risk of vision impairment and blindness.

"When you are legally blind you lose your independence. It affects how you live your life, it affects how you interact with society, it affects your everyday. And that is why we are so concerned."

Some ways to help protect kids' eyes include the following.

Every 20 minutes they spend on an iPad or reading, have them take a break from looking at things up closely and have them look at something far away.

She also encourages parents to have their kids play outside for at least 2 hours a day when possible.

The biggest thing Dr. McGee says is that it is important for parents to get their kids a comprehensive eye check beyond their average screening.

If cost is a concern, there are resources available to help.

One of those is the Infant See program, which you can get more information on by clicking here.

