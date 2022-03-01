ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy’s son dies at 24

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Assemblymember Patricia Fahy’s son, Brendan Fahy Bequette, died Monday at 24-years-old. Fahy’s Director of Communications, Alexander Flood, confirmed the sad news to NEWS10 Tuesday.

Photos: Alexander Flood, Director of Communications for Assemblymember Patricia Fahy.
Bequette was battling cancer. According to his Facebook page, he was diagnosed with a mediastinal choriocarcinoma tumor on his 24th birthday. This very rare form of cancer affects only around 500 people per year.

Bequette’s funeral service is scheduled for this Saturday at St. Vincent’s Church in Albany. A wake service is set for Friday morning, with time and location yet to be announced.

When his untimely death was first announced, Bequette’s mom Pat, dad Wayne, sister Eileen, and girlfriend Anna took to social media, where they posted “The Beautiful Prayer of St. Brendan the Navigator” in his honor. It read:

“Help me to journey beyond the familiar and into the unknown. Give me the faith to leave the old ways and break fresh ground with you. Christ of the mysteries, I trust you to be stronger than each storm within me. I will trust in the darkness and know that my times, even now, are in your hand. Tune my spirit to the music of heaven, and somehow, make my obedience count for you. Amen.”

As funeral services come together, Assemblymember Fahy’s Office will provide updates. Stay tuned to NEWS10 for more information, and subscribe to our newsletter for the latest news , updates, and more.

