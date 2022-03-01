ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Time for More Reverse Mentoring?

Cover picture for the articleAs Gen Z joins the workforce, the generational gap in digital knowledge has never seemed wider. Rather than fret about NFTs and crypto, should older executives follow Jack Welch's example and find a tech-savvy mentor? asks James Heskett. Increasingly, I hear and read about questions such as: Why are...

nonprofitquarterly.org

The Value of Mentors

When you have mentors, which, that’s not a thing that the nonprofit sector and the organizations I partner with, work with, work for, they don’t seem to have that practice really developed, especially when we’re talking about BIPOC leadership. But when you have access to mentors who can give you the game, who can tell you what it’s been like, and can also show that they can adapt and care for you, that is an invaluable resource for new leaders, and also for leaders who are thinking, what is the way that I give more instead of take? I think when we see folks modeling what it looks like to adapt as a leader, and that can take shape in many different ways and forms, paired with creating and prioritizing the space to connect and really be able to share what is it that makes us want to be a part of this organization? Why do we want to be committed to being compassionate about why we are part of this community or part of this organization? I think that goes a long way.
New Haven Register

3 Time Management Hacks For Business Growth and More Free Time

Time management is something that, as entrepreneurs and business people, we put a lot of emphasis on. We all want to find a way to make more efficient use of our time to more time to enjoy the fruits of our labor. Why then do so many of us find...
Boston Business Journal

Boston-area mentors discuss how a mentee can best engage with a mentor

We asked our mentors for advice on how mentee can best engage with her mentor. Here are their responses. “I love when a mentee reaches out to me with an urgent or emerging issue and seeks guidance or perspective. A predictable schedule is great, but those conversations that start with a text that says, ‘Do you have a minute?’ often turn into the most valuable interactions.”
Fergus Falls Daily Journal

Mentors in creative places

Sometimes, people get lucky and find a job that is simply the perfect fit for them. Sometimes, people find a mentor that is a great match — someone who understands them and leads them down a path toward success. And sometimes, both of those things happen, right here in Fergus Falls.
Nature.com

Spectroscopic signatures of time-reversal symmetry breaking superconductivity

The collective mode spectrum of a symmetry-breaking state, such as a superconductor, provides crucial insight into the nature of the order parameter. In this work, we study two collective modes which are unique to unconventional superconductors that spontaneously break time reversal symmetry. We show that these modes are coherent and underdamped for a wide variety of time-reversal symmetry breaking superconducting states. By further demonstrating that these modes can be detected using a number of existing experimental techniques, we propose that our work can be leveraged as a form of "collective mode spectroscopy" that drastically expands the number of experimental probes capable of detecting time-reversal symmetry breaking in unconventional superconductors.
