Eagles general manager Howie Roseman did his best on Wednesday to provide some insight into the value system Philadelphia places into investing in the linebacker position. The Eagles have been shredding by opposing offenses over the past two years, and the crux of the problem can be found in the lack of overall talent at the linebacker position. Jonathan Gannon waited almost eight weeks to insert T.J. Edwards into the lineup, and Alex Singleton offers little outside of his penchant for being a volume tackler.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO