It's the first day of the rest of your life. Other than that, not so much. When you travel on a road trip, you must always remember to protect your nether region!. It's Larry's world, man. We just appear in it. In six years with packers.com, that was easily my favorite two minutes of video we've put on the website. I howled after hearing about coffee-gate. Pure gold.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO