TX-Dem-House-14-Cnty

By The Associated Press
Middletown Press
 2 days ago

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Texas by...

96.9 KISS FM

Most Dangerous Highway In The US Is In Texas

One might say that the most dangerous road in the United States, found in Texas is probably a road out here in West Texas. Some would probably tell it it is one of the roads filled with oilfield traffic that see collisions almost daily but you would be wrong. To be the most dangerous highway in the United States, a highway must have numbers like these, for every 100 miles of this highway there are 56.5 fatalities. Over a 14 year span according to Only In Your State, The US Department of Transportation reported 288 crashes and 320 deaths were reported.
MySanAntonio

New Beto O'Rourke ad puts Gov. Greg Abbott in hot seat over energy company campaign donations

Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke continues to aggressively take Gov. Greg Abbott to task for his handling of last year’s winter storm that knocked out power for millions and killed at least 246 Texans. O’Rourke kicked off the first day of early voting for the primary election Monday with a new ad attacking the Republican leader, saying Texans are paying higher utility bills as a result of the power grid failure.
Dallas News

Ken Paxton facing runoff, Greg Abbott headed for rout, Van Taylor’s conservative credentials

The Texas primaries have been sluggish as candidates — many of them lacking resources — try to get the attention of a distracted electorate. The timing of the primaries is not ideal. The March 1 date is the earliest primary in the nation, even though Texas lawmakers only recently set new legislative and congressional boundaries. The filing period for the primaries ended in mid-December and candidates had to work around the holiday season.
Seattle Times

In a Texas border town, Democratic officials are becoming Republicans

SANDERSON, Texas — In a remote corner of West Texas along the Rio Grande, where cactuses far outnumber residents and the closest grocer is an hour’s drive, a quiet political upheaval has been taking place. First, the Democratic county judge said she would seek another term — as...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Texas Republicans could be headed for a runoff in heated attorney general primary

The most hotly contested statewide primary in Texas on Tuesday centers on the future of state Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Republican who spearheaded a notorious failed legal challenge to the 2020 election results and, with a slew of corruption allegations hanging over his campaign, is now facing the prospect of being pushed into a runoff for the GOP nomination.
Daily Mail

It's Beto v Abbott: Texas Governor race is set, AOC-backed Democrat goes neck and neck with Rep. Henry Cuellar and Trump-endorsed Ken Paxton is forced into a AG race runoff in first major primaries of 2022

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will face Democrat Beto O'Rourke after voters in Texas opened what could be a lengthy, bruising primary season poised to reshape political power from state capitals to Washington. Both easily won their party's nomination for governor on Tuesday. A much tighter race is the one between...
Denton Record-Chronicle

Abbott, O’Rourke win gubernatorial primaries

Gov. Greg Abbott won his Republican primary outright, capping a year during which he faced vocal challengers from his right. While largely expected, the decisive victory allows Abbott to fully focus on the general election, where he will face Democrat Beto O’Rourke. For months, Abbott’s primary opponents hounded him...
ValleyCentral

Meet the Republican candidate for TX-37 House District

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Primary elections for the Republican and Democrat parties are on March 1. Texas House of Representatives District 37 was redistricted as a result of the 2020 Census to exclude current Democratic Representative Alex Dominguez. The new district now includes all of Willacy County and less of the city of […]
