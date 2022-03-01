ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 3 NC State women chasing 3rd straight ACC tourney title

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

Wes Moore had moments of concern whether his third-ranked North Carolina State...

www.ftimes.com

thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSPA 7News

Clemson women advance in ACC Tourney

Greensboro, N.C. – Delicia Washington scored 33 points as Clemson downed Syracuse, 88-69, in the first round of the 2022 ACC Tournament. The win moves the Tigers to 10-20 on the year, while the loss ends the Orange’s season at 11-18. Washington finished with her fifth double-double of the season with 33 points and 11 […]
CLEMSON, SC
Wes Moore
E! News

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CharlotteObserver.com

Win over Pitt ensures Duke basketball first-place ACC finish in Coach K’s last season

In the final road game of Mike Krzyzewski’s 42 seasons as Duke’s coach, the Blue Devils accomplished something they hadn’t managed in more than a decade. The No. 4 Blue Devils routed Pittsburgh, 86-56, Tuesday night, clinching the No. 1 seed for the ACC tournament and claiming at least a share of first place in the ACC standings for the first time since 2010.
PITTSBURGH, PA
On3.com

4-star wide receiver Robby Washington names top 4 schools

After amassing north of 40 offers, Miami (Fla.) Killian wide receiver Robby Washington has named his top four schools, which he announced on Thursday. Washington is the No. 153 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 28 wide receiver and the No. 29 junior prospect in Florida.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KEYT

Florida State women hold off Boston College in ACC tourney

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Erin Howard scored 16 points, Morgan Jones made two key baskets in the final 1:12 and No. 9 seed Florida State held off eighth-seeded Boston College 63-58 in the second round of the ACC tournament. Florida State will play third-ranked North Carolina State in the quarterfinals on Friday. The Seminoles lost to the ACC regular-season champions 68-48 on Feb. 3. Florida State led 54-41 with 4:15 remaining in the fourth quarter before turning it over four times during a 12-1 Boston College run. Three of those came on consecutive possessions. Leading 61-58, Florida State struggled again with Boston College’s pressure defense and with the shot clock winding down, Jones drove the lane and converted a contested layup with 7.8 seconds left. Taylor Soule scored 16 points for Boston College.
COLLEGE SPORTS
charlottenews.net

End of an era: North Carolina to bid farewell to Duke's Coach K

When North Carolina and Duke play Saturday night, it might be the biggest game in this storied rivalry. And there's not even a championship at stake. But with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski retiring at season's end, this has become one of the most anticipated games in series history. It's the...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

NC State vs. Wake Forest Men's Basketball Highlights

NC State vs. Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons exploded at "The Joel" and lit up the scoreboard as they defeated the Wolfpack, 101-76. Daivien Williamson scored a career-high 28 points on 11-14 shooting. ACC Player of The Year frontrunner Alondes Williams chipped in a double-double scoring 17 points and dishing out 11 dimes for Wake. Terquavion Smith led the 'Pack scoring 22 points.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WJHL

World Series Trophy makes stop at Freedom Hall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hundreds of baseball fans showed up to see the famous World Series Trophy at Freedom Hall in Johnson City on Thursday. The trophy was on display for the public to see from 4 to 7 p.m. It was just one stop for the trophy being part of the World Champions […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WDBJ7.com

No. 21 Virginia Tech women advance to ACC quarterfinals

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Aisha Sheppard scored 20 points, Elizabeth Kitley had 19 points and 10 rebounds and No. 21 Virginia Tech beat Clemson 82-60 in the second round of the ACC tournament. Fifth-seeded Virginia Tech advances to play No. 4 seed and 16th ranked North Carolina in the...
ROANOKE, VA
PennLive.com

ACC Men’s Basketball Conference Tournament betting odds

As the calendar flips to March, the men’s college basketball season hits its peak. March Madness soon gets underway with the conference tournaments as teams make a final bid to build their resume for Selection Sunday. One of the premier conference tournaments, the ACC, kicks off on March 8 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The tournament runs for five days with the championship scheduled for March 12.
BROOKLYN, NY
WSLS

Spear rallies Wake Forest women past Virginia in ACC opener

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Jewell Spear scored 15 of her 23 points in the second half and 11th-seeded Wake Forest put together a late run to defeat 14-seed Virginia 61-53 in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. Olivia Summiel’s 3-pointer with 5:32 to play gave the Demon Deacons their first lead since early in the second quarter at 51-50. It also started a game-closing 14-2 run as the Cavaliers went cold, missing their last five shots.
GREENSBORO, NC

