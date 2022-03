Red Sox 40-man roster minor league players may sit over the strike. Unless you have been residing on one of the moons of Saturn, the Red Sox season is on hold. Negotiations on a resolution are proceeding at a pace that would make the infamous Paris Peace Accords an inviting target. The Accords took five years to iron out. The labor issue will have ramifications for Red Sox players on the 40-man roster and minors. Players on the 40-man are all members of the Major League Baseball Players’ Association.

MLB ・ 5 HOURS AGO