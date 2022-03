If you’re struggling to keep up with the ever-changing health recommendations two years into the pandemic, you’re not alone. Just last week. on Friday, February 25th, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has eased federal mask guidelines for most of the country by creating a new metric for COVID-19 risk. While these are just recommendations — and do not replace, say, a statewide mask order, they are still guidelines for calculating your risk level if you decide to, say, walk into a grocery store maskless.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO