1 person injured after a rollover crash in Marietta (Marietta, GA)
Nationwide Report
One person suffered serious injuries after their vehicle flipped off an Interstate 75 entrance ramp into the woods in Marietta.
The single-vehicle accident took place on a ramp between the Canton Connector and I-75 North. The early reports showed that the vehicle struck a sign with traffic lights attached for undetermined reasons and it was lying on the side of the road after the accident [...]
March 1, 2022
