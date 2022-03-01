1 person injured after a rollover crash in Marietta (Marietta, GA) Nationwide Report

One person suffered serious injuries after their vehicle flipped off an Interstate 75 entrance ramp into the woods in Marietta.

The single-vehicle accident took place on a ramp between the Canton Connector and I-75 North. The early reports showed that the vehicle struck a sign with traffic lights attached for undetermined reasons and it was lying on the side of the road after the accident [...]

