Few things are more frustrating to the American public than healthcare. Navigating insurance, high costs, ever-changing rules and regulations – the list of concerns for the average patient is legitimate and daunting. One of the trusted sources that Americans and Floridians alike often turn to for information and personal healthcare is their local community pharmacist. These healthcare providers continue to ensure prescription medications are available, properly prepared, and safely dispensed to their customers, offering patient care services, and more recently, tending to the challenges caused by COVID-19.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO