Patrick Schwarzenegger wishes ‘beautiful’ and ‘faithful’ girlfriend Abby Champion a happy birthday

By Rebecah Jacobs
 2 days ago

Patrick Schwarzenegger isn’t afraid to pour his heart out.

The 28-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver took to Instagram on Monday, February 28 to write a sweet message to his girlfriend Abby Champion in celebration of her 25th birthday.

“HAPPY 25th BIRTHDAY @abbychampion,” he began. “LOVE THIS GIRL SO MUCH!! SUCH A HARD WORKER. SO BEAUTIFUL. FAITHFUL. DRINKS 2 CUPS OF COFFEE! LOVES ICE CREAM. LOVES HER SUGARY COCKTAILS. LOVES JESUS & AMERICA TOO.”

He ended his enthusiastic message by letting his other half know he’s excited to see her soon, writing, “CANT WAIT TILL YOUR BACK IN TOWN.”

Abby kept things simple in her reply, jumping into the Patrick’s comments section to write, “LOVE YOU” with a red heart.

Schwarzenegger and Champion two were first spotted together in March 2016 and have been sharing their love story with the world ever since. In the Instagram post he made for Abby’s birthday, Patrick shared some older photos of the two of them, including one flick at the Country Music Awards in 2020, having drinks together, and spending time on the beach .

A first print VHS tape of Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'The Terminator' was sold for $32,500

Arnold Schwarzenegger gives Patrick a Terminator approved haircut using large shears

Joseph Baena says Arnold Schwarzenegger loves to hear everything about his life

Just last month, the happy couple celebrated Valentine’s Day together, posting photos on the beach with a gorgeous sunset in the background, similar to one of the photos shared by Patrick on Monday.

In those snaps, the couple can be seen wearing matching ensembles, fully embracing the Valentine’s Day spirit by wearing red . While Champion wore an all-red blouse, her actor boyfriend wore a white button up with red flowers all over, keeping things a little more subtle.

Happy Birthday, Abby!


