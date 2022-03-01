ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri Governor names new interim state health director

By Gregg Palermo
 2 days ago

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Missouri Governor Mike Parson Tuesday afternoon named his next candidate to lead the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services, one month after his last nominee, Don Kauerauf, was forced to resign amid opposition to his confirmation in the Missouri State Senate.

Parson introduced Paula Nickelsen as Acting Director during a noon press conference at his Jefferson City Capitol Office. Nickelsen, a 22-year-employee of the department, currently serves as Administrator in the department’s office of Emergency Coordination.

Parson chose Don Kauerauf in September 2021 after Randall Williams’ resignation in April. The Senate Gubernatorial Appointments Committee failed to approve the appointment after opposition to it from people opposed to vaccines and mask mandates. Kauerauf had said on multiple occasions that he opposed mandates but that he supported masks and vaccines as ways to curb the spread of COVID. Parson sharply criticized senators for political grandstanding and spreading misinformation before accepting Kauerauf’s resignation.

Parson said it was possible Nickelson could serve as Acting Director for the remainder of his administration but did not rule out seeking Senate confirmation.

Richard Moore has been serving as the department’s interim director. Nickelson will be sworn in Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

