The Real Housewives of New Jersey [RHONJ] star Jennifer Aydin has revealed that her daughter, Olivia, has found out about her husband’s affair.Speaking to Page Six, the 44-year-old reality TV star, who is married to plastic surgeon Bill Aydin, explained that her nine-year-old daughter saw a video about her parents’ decade-old affair on social media.“We had a blogger leak this awful storyline and somebody made a TikTok on it,” Aydin said.“My sweet little Olivia – who threw a beautiful anniversary party for us [on RHONJ Season 11] to show how her parents are still in love – saw a TikTok...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 28 DAYS AGO