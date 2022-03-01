Elden Ring: Sword of Night and Flame location

Elden Ring has dozens upon dozens of weapons and skills for you to combine and use in battle – just thinking about the possibilities makes the burgeoning PVP scene very excited. One thing that seems more powerful than ever is the potential of sorceries. Spells cast with both Faith and Intelligence are very strong in this game, and even more fearsome is how powerful you can become when you combine the two for some truly heretical spells.

One of the best weapons for a build like this is the Sword of Night and Flame, and in this guide we’re breaking down exactly where you can find it, and what kind of build you should use it with in Elden Ring. Make sure to read our other Elden Ring tips and guides.

Why you should use the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring

The Sword of Night and Flame is excellent because it scales incredibly well with both Faith and Intelligence, while having fairly low requirements for both Strength and Dexterity, meaning hardcore casters don’t have to sacrifice many points in order to wield it effectively in battle.

In addition to that – which is a good reason alone – it also has a weapon skill you can’t find anywhere else, Night-and-Flame Stance. This is where the weapon gets its name from. Adopting the stance allows you to cast a spell, and then follow it up immediately with either a normal attack to get a combo going or a wide flame sweep to burn foes. I know PVP players are reading this and getting excited.

How to find the Sword of Night and Flame in Elden Ring

Let’s go get this weapon. First, travel to Caria Manor’s lower level. You’ll recognise this as the place you fought Royal Knight Loretta – if you have been there, that is.

Travel to the Manor Lower Level Site of Grace, and from there walk out onto the long walkways. Run to the first tower, and then turn left to the next tower, and complete the path by running right.

Along this walkway you’ll see buildings lower down, and a roof you can jump or drop to on the left side. Jump down onto it.

From this roof, jump down onto the next rooftop, and you will see a hole with a ladder you can slide right into. Head inside and you’ll find a locked chest containing the Sword of Night and Flame.

It really is that easy. Though if you pick this up early, you probably won’t have the 24 points in both Faith and Intelligence needed to wield it.

Written by Dave Aubrey on behalf of GLHF.